GBI: Trooper shoots at car driving toward him, hitting man in arm

The incident happened Friday night.

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A man drove toward a Georgia State Patrol trooper in the course of a chase Friday night, the GBI said Sunday morning, and was shot in the arm.

The GBI said the chase eventually ended with the man losing control of his car and crashing before another trooper tased and arrested him.

The bureau said the man, a 27-year-old of Aragon, Ga., was given medical attention and taken to Floyd Medical Center for treatment.

According to the GBI, it started with an Aragon Police Department officer attempting to stop the vehicle. A chase that ultimately spanned bot Polk County and Bartow County began, and the officer requested assistance from GSP.

A trooper, the GBI said, conducted a PIT maneuver against the car and caused it to veer off into a field off of Main Street in Taylorsville.

The bureau said the man then drove back out of the field and toward the trooper, who was at that point standing in the roadway, and the trooper fired "several shots" at the car as it approached him.

The man was hit in the arm, but "continued to drive away and Polk County P.D. officers, GSP troopers, and Aragon P.D. officers continued the vehicle pursuit into Polk County."

A second PIT maneuver was attempted, and the man allegedly rammed the GSP cruiser which caused him to "lose control of his vehicle and crash into a ditch."