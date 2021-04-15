SWAT in standoff with man in Stone Mountain

The incident began early Thursday morning, police said, after the man began attacking family members inside a home.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — DeKalb County SWAT and bomb squad units responded to a scene in Stone Mountain early Thursday.

DeKalb Police said that the incident began around 4:15 a.m. They said investigators believe an "adult male suspect, who lives at the home with other relatives, began attacking them."

"When the suspect refused to come out, we activated our SWAT," the department said.

Parts of Sherrington Drive have been closed, according to the department, and residents of neighboring homes have been evacuated.