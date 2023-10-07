Water shut off for Jonesboro apartment complex after failure to pay massive bill

The county says the apartment's management company owes them nearly $98,000.

Residents at Jonesboro's Tara Woods apartments are without water Monday, according to the Clayton County Water Authority.

The reason? The county says the apartment's management company owes them nearly $98,000.

In a statement, Red Apple Investments, who own the complex, said they blame the majority of the outstanding balance on tenants who did not pay rent during the pandemic.

However, it's important to note the water bill is already included in tenant's rent.

Clayton County Water Authority said they have tried working with management and still intend to turn off the water if the payment is not made.

11Alive has been working to reach management at the complex but has not heard back.

Clayton County Water Authority said Red Apple Investments had made five payments in 24 months. A spokeswoman for the water company said if Red Apple Investments would have acted in good faith, they wouldn't be in the situation they are in today.

Clayton County Water Authority said they awarded the complex $15,000 in July of 2022 from funding the county received from the CARES Act to help them get back on track with their payments to prevent tenants from having their water turned off.

A payment plan was also set up for Red Apple Investments, but Clayton County Water Authority said they defaulted.

11Alive's Cody Alcorn had a conversation with the management of Tara Woods Apartments on Thursday and sent a text asking "...if the outstanding balance will be paid by Monday (July 10)." He received a response stating, "Yes, we are working with the water company to resolve this."

The water company said this is not what they wanted to happen and felt for the residents of the complex but said it's come to a point where something must be done.

Clayton County Water Authority said Tara Woods is the only complex in the county with anywhere close to this amount for an outstanding water bill.