Amtrak crashes in west Georgia, sheriff says

It happened on the Highway 78 crossing.

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amtrak train crashed Monday morning in Haralson County, the sheriff's office said.

Amtrak said it was traveling from New York to New Orleans around 11 a.m. when a "vehicle that was obstructing the track came into contact with the train."

The rail line said 55 people plus crew members were on board and no one was injured. It was unclear if anyone in the vehicle or outside the train was injured.

The Times-Georgian newspaper showed what appeared to be a FedEx truck that was possibly involved in the crash and showed a picture of debris along the track.

Few other details were made available, but the department confirmed the crash and said it was being investigated by Norfolk Southern and the Georgia State Patrol.

It happened on the Highway 78 crossing.

The 11Alive SkyTracker is en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.