2 critically hurt after triple shooting in Atlanta's Grove Park neighborhood, police say

ATLANTA — Two people are critically hurt after a triple shooting in Atlanta's Grove Park neighborhood Sunday, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Authorities said it happened at a home along Francis Place NW, which is near the Grove Park Recreation Center and the Grove Park YMCA.

Details are limited at this time. 11Alive has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to find out more.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.