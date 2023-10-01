12-year-old dies, other kids injured in Troup County UTV accident

Deputies responded Saturday evening to the accident at a home on N. Stateline Road.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A 12-year-old died Saturday and other children were injured in a UTV accident, the Troup County Sheriff's Office reported.

Deputies responded Saturday evening to the accident at a home on N. Stateline Road, with the sheriff's office describing the incident as a "side by side, UTV accident involving several children who were seriously injured."

There were no details on how the accident occurred. The sheriff's office said there were four patients in total, including the 12-year-old with "very serious injuries."

That child, a boy, was taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased, the sheriff's office said. The other three patients in the accident were taken to a Columbus area hospital.

"Due to the serious nature of the accident, the Georgia State Patrol was requested to work the investigation. This appears to be a tragic accident and our thoughts are with all involved," the sheriff's office stated.