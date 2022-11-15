Argument over money between employee, employer leads to shooting: DeKalb Police

Both men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An argument between an employee and his employer led to shots fired and both men being injured Tuesday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

Officers said they were called to the 1800 block of Montreal Court just before 2:30 p.m. to respond to the scene. This is near the Handle With Care Moving & Storage company. When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old man and a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Detectives learned that the 22-year-old was employed by the other man and they discovered the two got into an argument about money.

They said the employee fired at his boss, who then pulled out his own gun and returned fire. Officers said they anticipate charging the employee with aggravated assault. They feel that the 38-year-old's actions were "deemed justified" at this time.

Both men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.