Verizon cell service experiencing outage

The company said they were aware.

ATLANTA — If you are waking up in the southeast on Friday morning and are trying to browse the Internet or send a text message on your phone, you may have an issue.

Viewers have told us they are experiencing issues with their Verizon phones.

According to an outage report website, most either have no cell service at all or no 4G LTE.

The cell phone company said they are aware of the problems.

"We know how frustrating it can be when you have no service. It can take a bit for an outage to be reported on our end, but we do currently have a known outage in your area. Our technicians are aware of it, and are working towards a resolution."

It appears the problems started just after 2 a.m. There is no word on what caused the massive outage.