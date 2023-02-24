'A very sick man': Former Woodstock teacher pleads guilty in child sex abuse case

Parker McKendrick pled guilty to nine counts of sexual assault of a student. The 40-year-old used his position to take advantage of his students, a release said.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A former Woodstock teacher was sentenced after pleading guilty to child sex abuse charges involving his former students.

Parker McKendrick, 40, pled guilty to nine counts of sexual assault of a student. McKendrick was accused of committing the abuse while teaching chorus at Woodstock High School, according to a news release from the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators believe McKendrick used his position as a teacher to take advantage of students' trust. In 2018, school administrators were made aware of a “concerning text conversation” between McKendrick and two girls who attended the school, the release said.

An investigation was launched and he was later charged with sexual assault. McKendrick, who taught at the school since 2007, was believed to have “groped six high school students under the age of 18,” the release said.

When the case was presented, eight victims came forward with impacts statements, discussing the alleged abuse.

“It takes a very sick man to take advantage of vulnerable, under-aged girls in the ways that you did,” one victim said. “Today I let you go. And I hope it is the last time I will ever hear your name.”

McKendrick was sentenced to serve three years in prison and 17 more on probation under sex offender special conditions. He is also not allowed to have contact with the victims or any minors under the age of 18.