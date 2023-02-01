Fire spotted on top of Westin hotel in downtown Atlanta

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — The spire on top of The Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel was seen on fire Monday afternoon. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the lightning rod on the hotel in downtown Atlanta.

At the top of the hotel is the iconic rotating Sun Dial Restaurant which just recently reopened after being closed since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Atlanta Fire Department said in a statement that the "small fire" on the "roof of the hotel" was extinguished. They added that there were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The hotel was not evacuated.

