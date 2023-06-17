Daughter of Newnan man shot and killed raising funds for his funeral

Willie Hunter, 60, was identified Friday as the victim in a shooting that also left a dog dead.

NEWNAN, Ga. — The child of a Newnan man shot and killed on Friday is looking for support from the community in laying him to rest.

60-year-old Willie Hunter's daughter Chalisa posted to GoFundMe after the tragic death. She says in the post that Willie "was a sweet loving person didn't bother anyone."

"The family is in need help raising money for him due to him not having insurance, anything will help all donations we will greatly appreciate," the post adds.

The shooting also left a dog dead and a woman injured.

Police have not explained the full circumstances of what happened, but said Friday a suspect was in custody. Chalisa's GoFundMe post said her father was shot five times in the chest, a detail not yet confirmed by police.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. near Salbide Avenue and Thompson Avenue.

According to a release, it is expected the alleged suspect will be charged with homicide, aggravated assault and animal cruelty.

Newnan Police said this is their second homicide investigation of the year.

"I'm trying to put my dad to rest so I want to thank anyone in advance for the help and support, be blessed," Chalisa Hunter's GoFundMe post said.

The fundraising goal on the GoFundMe was set at $5,000.