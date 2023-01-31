Woman injured in shooting at DeKalb County shopping plaza, police say

The victim is expected to be ok, according to authorities.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was hurt overnight in a shooting at a DeKalb County shopping plaza, according to police.

At this time, there is very little additional information.

However, 11Alive has learned that the female victim was shot on Memorial Drive at Rockbridge Road, which is the Rockmore Shopping Plaza in Stone Mountain.

She is currently being treated at Grady Hospital and is expected to be ok, according to authorities.

Right now there is no word on a suspect or motive.