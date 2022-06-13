7 people shot at block party in South Fulton, police say

One person is in critical condition.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A Saturday night block party ended when gunfire rang out in South Fulton.

Around 11:15 p.m., officers with the South Fulton Police Department responded to a home off Woodford Road regarding multiple people shot.

They said seven people were taken to area hospitals after getting shot. One person is in critical condition.

Investigators said they have no suspect in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.