Zoo Atlanta's Giant Panda predicts Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl winner

Yang Yang has spoken. But will his prediction hold true this year?

ATLANTA — Atlanta's cuddliest bear has made a decision. Yang Yang has predicted that Michigan State will take home a victory at this year's Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Zoo Atlanta's Giant Panda Yang Yang has been making predictions for over half a decade. The popular panda even managed to accurately predict the Georgia Bulldog's 24-21 victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats at last year's Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl battle.

Now No. 12 Pittsburgh (11-2) is facing off against No. 10 Michigan State (10-2) for bragging rights at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in this year's bowl game. Zoo Atlanta placed two boxes inside Yang Yang's enclosure, giving the panda an opportunity to make his prediction for who will come out on top.

Strutting to the leftward package touting a Spartan helmet, the Giant Panda made his decision for Michigan State. As this will be both teams first outing in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, it is anyone's game.

"We are thrilled to have both Pitt and Michigan State the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl for the first time in their storied histories," Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CEO and president Gary Stokan said in a press release. "It's truly an honor to be able to host two programs who have combined for 15 National Championships, more than 1,400 all-time wins and 205 First Team All-Americans."

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will take place Dec. 30 from within Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 7 p.m. ET.