Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $125 million jackpot

Nobody around the country won the jackpot Saturday night.

ATLANTA — The $125 Powerball jackpot wasn't won by anyone around the country Wednesday night, with the next estimated jackpot for Monday's drawing up to $135 million.

The winning numbers were 3, 15, 20, 23, 46 with a red Powerball number of 11. The power play was worth a 2x multiplier.

How many people won Powerball prizes in Georgia?

$100 winners: 16

Eleven people won $100 through matching four white-ball numbers and 27 of them matched three white-ball numbers and the red powerball number.

What are the chances of winning big?

It's a 1 in 302.6 million chance, but that does not make it impossible.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option.

When's the next drawing for Powerball?

The next drawing is Monday night for roughly $135 million.