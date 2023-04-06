Governor suspends two Douglas County commissioners under indictment

Executive orders were issued on Wednesday suspending Dr. Romona Jackson Jones and Henry Mitchell.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Two Douglas County commissioners who were indicted in February in an alleged bid-rigging scheme have been suspended by order of the governor.

The commission chairwoman, Dr. Romona Jackson Jones, commissioner Henry Mitchell III and the county tax commissioner Greg Baker were indicted by a grand jury in an alleged conspiracy to rig a janitorial contract.

Two three-person review commissions were ordered by Gov. Brian Kemp last month to examine potential suspensions in line with state rules that apply when public officials are indicted.

Gov. Kemp's executive orders for the suspensions state the review commissions found the indictments "(do) relate to and (do) adversely affect the administration of the Office of the Douglas County Commission" and recommended the suspensions.

The suspensions will be in effect until the case is decided or their elected terms in office expire, whichever comes first.

It's unclear if the tax commissioner will also be suspended. Jackson Jones and Mitchell required a separate review panel from Baker because, under state law, it must contain "two public officials who hold the same office as the individual indicted."

In 2018, Douglas County commissioners took bids to clean the auto tag office building used by Baker. The county awarded the bid to a janitorial service called S&A Express.

The grand jury claims there’s evidence the contract was awarded after the three elected officials rigged the bidding process.

Kemp appointed retired Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Leah Ward Sears, Jefferson County Commissioner Johnny Davis and Quitman County Commissioner Carvel Lewis to the panel that reviewed suspensions for Jackson Jones and Mitchell.

The indictment of Mitchell, Jackson Jones and Baker alleges “the accused, after reviewing the bids, caused S&A Express’ bid to be exactly the same as the lowest bid” submitted by other contractors. The indictment also accuses chairman Jones of lying to investigators when asked about when she signed the janitorial contract.

Jackson Jones' attorney previously released a statement saying the chairman "vehemently denies the allegations in the indictment and strongly proclaims her innocence." The lawyer added that Jones looks forward to challenging the allegations in court.

Douglas County Administrator David Corbin has also said in a statement that "it is important to remember that an indictment is just an allegation, and that those indicted are entitled to a presumption of innocence."

"These allegations should not distract from the outstanding accomplishments that we have had in moving this county forward," Corbin said.