2022 live midterm election results: Balance of power for US Senate, House

Election results are expected to begin coming in starting around 7 p.m. Eastern.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Election Day has begun in the U.S., with control of Congress and of state capitals hanging in the balance.

While many have already voted early in-person or submitted mail-in ballots, voting will conclude Tuesday as millions more head to the polls.

Election results are expected to begin coming in starting around 7 p.m. Eastern.

Click here for a full list of live election results >> 11alive.com/elections

The 2022 political climate has led to an unusually wide range of political territory up for grabs, as Republicans attempt to retake the U.S. House and Senate by criticizing the nation's stumbling economy and the Biden administration's handling of crime.

Democrats hope to capitalize on anger about the Supreme Court's summer decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and promises of more policies being enacted if they are able to widen their majority.

Traditionally, the president's party tends to lose seats in midterm elections. Democrats are going into Election Day with 220 representatives in the House, while Republicans control 212.

The Senate is a 50-50 split, with Democrats only maintaining the majority through the tiebreaker vote of Vice President Kamala Harris. A third of the chamber, 34 seats, are up for election this year.

While many analysts expect the Democrats to lose the House, control of Congress' upper chamber could come down to a few key races, including Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.