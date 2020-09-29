What Congressional district are you in? Can you vote today? Here's how to find out

You have two options to find out, and they are both very simple.

ATLANTA — As Georgia voters choose a short-term successor to John Lewis in the 5th Congressional District, many are wondering if they can vote today. How do you know what district you are in?

The first is to go to My Voter Page on the Secretary of State's website. You'll enter your first initial, last name, county and date of birth. This takes you to your personalized information, including your polling locations.

On this page, you'll see the block of "Your Elected Officials." It'll tell you what district you are in for U.S. Congress. If it is District 005, you are able to vote today.

Another option is to visit the United States House of Representatives website and simply enter your zip code. From there, it'll take you to the page that shows you the map of your district and who your representative is. Again, if it says that your zip code is located in the 5th Congressional district, you can vote today.

Today, Sept. 29, voters are choosing who will go to Washington temporarily until the end of the late congressman’s term on January 3, 2021. The civil rights legend and long-time Atlanta congressman died from complications related to pancreatic cancer in July.

The 5th Congressional District covers portions of Fulton, DeKalb, and Clayton counties.

Polls close at 7 p.m. and results are expected to begin populating below. If no single candidate wins the majority of the votes, a run-off between the top two vote-getters will take place on Dec. 1.