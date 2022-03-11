As Election Day approaches, options for absentee voters are becoming limited

If you requested an absentee ballot but haven't received it yet or received a ballot and haven't returned it yet here are your options to have your vote counted.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — With less than a week until Election Day, if you have requested an absentee ballot but haven't returned your ballot, your options are becoming limited.

Data from the Georgia Secretary of State's Office shows Cobb County has mailed 30,760 absentee ballots - more than any other county.

As of Wednesday afternoon, nearly 61 percent of those ballots had been returned by voters and accepted by the county to be counted.

"We usually get back about 80 percent of what we send out, 75 to 80 percent, and we aren't there yet," Cobb County's election director Janine Eveler explained. "So I would expect to see a few more come in."

She said at this point in the voting process, voters wanting to cast an absentee ballot need to be aware of their options. First, the deadline to request an absentee ballot has already passed.

Next, if you requested a ballot but haven't received it yet by mail, here are your options.

"You can cancel that ballot and re-issue by filling out a form on our website," Eveler said. That would cause the county to send you a new absentee ballot.

"Of course, there isn't much time for the re-issued one to get there so you can also vote in-person either early voting or on election day," she said.

Whether you didn't receive your absentee ballot or did receive it and have decided not to use it you can still vote in person. A poll worker though should have you sign an affidavit to cancel your absentee ballot.

If you're considering dropping your completed absentee ballot in the mail, Eveler said simply: "It's not really a good time to mail it this late."

She added the latest you should usually mail back an absentee ballot is the Wednesday before an election.

There are other ways though to make sure your completed absentee ballot is received to be counted.

"They can still use the drop boxes that are open until 7 p.m. on Friday at the advance voting locations and here at our main office," Eveler said.

When early voting ends on Friday at 7 p.m. ballot drop boxes will be closed. Eveler said on Election Day voters can bring their absentee ballot directly to the county election office to have it counted.

In Cobb County, election staff will also be at county libraries on Saturday and Monday to accept absentee ballots.

If a voter goes to their assigned polling location, they will be asked to vote in person and have their absentee ballot canceled.