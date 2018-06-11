Election Day is finally here! 11Alive is your go-to source for election coverage.

The Georgia governor race between Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams is one of the most closely-watched gubernatorial contests in the 2018 midterm elections. Real-time 2018 Georgia midterm election results will be on 11Alive beginning when polls close. We will also stream speeches from the candidates live on 11Alive.com and our social platforms.

Get updates throughout the day about what's happening locally and around the nation on this page.

7:05 AM | Stacey Abrams encourages voters to go to the polls.

It's Election Day. The polls are OPEN.



One vote could be the difference between winning and losing today – and the candidate whose supporters show up will be Georgia's next governor.



It's now or never. Let's get it done. https://t.co/ibvTOolZIJ #gapol pic.twitter.com/f3XSO1Z9I2 — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 6, 2018

7 AM | Polls open across the state of Georgia

6 AM | Brian Kemp ushers in Election Day by tweeting a photo taken with President Trump

ADDITIONAL LINKS |

© 2018 WXIA