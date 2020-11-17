Fayette County election results after ballots uncovered during audit

Prior to the discovery of these ballots, Trump had a significant lead in the majority Republican county.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A total of 2,755 ballots were uncovered in Fayette County, the Secretary of State's office said on Tuesday.

Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling said the votes had been scanned and recorded, but left on a memory card that was not uploaded into Fayette County's total. It was discovered during the statewide audit.

Prior to the discovery of these ballots, Trump had about a 6 point lead in Fayette County as shown below.

TRUMP - 36,375 (52.53%)

BIDEN - 31,937 (46.12%)

JORGENSEN - 933 (1.35%)

Once the votes are certified, it should look like this in Fayette County:

TRUMP - 37,952

BIDEN - 33,065

JORGENSEN - 933 + new votes

The breakdown in the votes provided a net gain of 449 for President Trump, with 1,577 going to him and 1,128 going to Joe Biden (plus a few dozen for Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen and write-in candidates).

The votes will not be certified until after the audit is complete on Wednesday at midnight and will be done by the Friday deadline, according to the Secretary of state.