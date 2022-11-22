Douglas County kicks off early voting in Georgia Senate runoff

The early voting period will now run through Friday, Dec. 2, before Georgia holds a second Election Day on Dec. 6.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County was first out of the gates on early voting in Georgia on Tuesday, offering voters the earliest chance among the state's 159 counties to cast a vote in the Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.

One other county, DeKalb, has announced it would conduct early voting this week, with plans there to offer it tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 22. A number of other counties have announced plans to start on Saturday, Nov. 26, after a court ruling allowed early voting to be held on that day, and Sunday, Nov. 27.

Douglas County had previously announced its schedule for early voting would run for Tuesday and Wednesday this week, then from Sunday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 2.

The county's hours for early voting will be 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. every day the polls are open. Douglas is conducting early voting at the following locations:

Courthouse : 8700 Hospital Dr., Douglasville

: 8700 Hospital Dr., Douglasville Old Courthouse : 6754 W. Church St., Douglasville

: 6754 W. Church St., Douglasville Lithia Springs Senior Center : 7301 Groover Lake Rd., Lithia Springs

: 7301 Groover Lake Rd., Lithia Springs Woodie Fite Senior Center : 8750 Dorris Rd., Douglasville

: 8750 Dorris Rd., Douglasville Boundary Water Aquatic : 5000 GA Hwy. 92N/166E, Douglasville

: 5000 GA Hwy. 92N/166E, Douglasville Deer Lick Park : 2105 Mack Rd., Douglasville

: 2105 Mack Rd., Douglasville Dog River Library: 6100 GA Hwy. 5, Douglasville