Sen. Ted Cruz to campaign with Herschel Walker as runoff looms

CANTON, Ga. — With Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker neither eclipsing a necessary 50% plus one vote to capture the Georgia Senate seat on Election Day, the two are now headed for a runoff on Dec. 6.

Until that date, each candidate is expected to hit the campaign trail just as hard in the short window they have in order to try and push undecided voters toward their respective sides.

Cruz previously campaigned for Walker as part of the lineup for a political action committee event at The Westin in Buckhead back in August -- at an event titled "Together for Truth."

Cruz will be the one of first of the GOP to join Walker in Georgia during November during this leg of his campaign.

