ATLANTA -- By midnight, it was still too close to call the Georgia governor's race for Republican candidate Brian Kemp - but he received a presidential congratulations nonetheless.

The White House press pool report shows that Kemp was one of several candidates across the U.S. who got a call from President Donald Trump congratulating them for their wins.

Trump also congratulated Mitch McConnell for Senate gains. Similar presidential messages will continue into the morning according to Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

An hour after that announcement, Kemp still held a marginal lead over his Democratic opponent Stacy Abrams, with provisional ballots still waiting to be examined.

And Abrams doesn't appear too keen on conceding, either, with a speech in the early morning hours to pump up her base vowing that "every vote will be counted."

So, it remains to be seen if Kemp will hold onto that lead, though the Commander-in-Chief who has long backed the Georgia candidate appears certain he will.

