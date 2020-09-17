Gov. Kemp's chief of staff stepping away to join private sector

Tim Fleming first worked with the governor on his 2002 state Senate race.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday his chief of staff, Tim Fleming, was "departing the administration to pursue new opportunities in the private sector."

A release by the governor's office said Fleming's last day would be Sept. 30. Caylee Noggle, the chief management officer in Kemp's administration, will serve as interim chief of staff - the first woman to do so, the governor's office said.

Fleming first worked with the governor on his 2002 state Senate race and managed his 2010 campaign for Georgia Secretary of State. He served as Kemp's chief of staff while he was secretary of state, then himself served as deputy secretary of state.

He managed Kemp's 2018 gubernatorial campaign before becoming the chief of staff when the governor took office.

Kemp said he was "grateful for his service and hard work, and I wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Fleming said it was the "honor of a lifetime to serve this great state and champion the agenda of its 83rd governor."

According to the governor's office, Noggle joined the administration in January.

She has held a number of positions, including president, for the Georgia Student Finance Commission, and has served in the Governor's Office of Planning and Budget.

"I am honored and humbled by the responsibility of leading Governor Kemp's administration through this transition," she said in a release. "I look forward to serving Governor Kemp and the State of Georgia in this role."