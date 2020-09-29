Union: Atlanta postal facilities slowing mail

Concerns rise as absentee ballots go out

ATLANTA — The region’s largest postal facility is working with one third fewer mail sorting machines since the start of the summer, according to the postal union president.

She tells 11Alive News it’s because the US Postal Service ordered them removed. She says it has slowed down the mail since then—just as absentee ballots are getting delivered.

Before the US mail moves out of its Hapeville facility to metro Atlanta residents – they go through a machine called a “delivery bar code sorter.”

A postal service video shows the machines sorting the letters into sequences that fit the routes of postal carriers—the final step before boxes of mail go to the loading dock and onto delivery trucks.

Stacey Sabir Brown, the local postal workers union president, says the postal service removed one third of its delivery bar code sorter machines from both Atlanta-area processing stations – at the direction of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a businessman appointed by President Trump.

"That means you have to process all the mail on the machines that you have left," Brown said. "First class letters is one of the biggest things processed on those machines, as it relates to absentee ballots."

Brown says the slowdown includes absentee ballots – though she says postal workers have been working overtime hours to get ballots and other mail processed as quickly as possible.

In recent weeks, she says a fraction of the machines were re-installed at the Duluth facility.

The postal service inexplicably slowed down delivery of a drug prescription a month ago, says Decatur resident Kira Jones. "I ordered it. It’s supposed to be two day shipping. It usually gets there in one day or so. And it took two weeks," Jones said. She said her health declined during the wait, and her prescription wouldn't allow her to re-order the medication in the interim.

She suspects the Atlanta USPS improperly sorted her mail, though she says she has no independent way to confirm it.

The postal service acknowledged a request for comment, but has not otherwise responded.

Brown says voters can trust the US mail to handle absentee ballots, especially if they vote early.