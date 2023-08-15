Here's how the alleged co-conspirators in the Trump Georgia case are responding to indictment

Several have issued statements so far.

ATLANTA — The RICO charges in Fulton County are unlike the other three indictments of former President Donald Trump that were brought forth this year.

Georgia prosecutors seek to classify the totality of his campaign's post-election efforts to reverse his loss as a criminal conspiracy.

With that sprawling aim, it has ensnared 18 alleged co-conspirators beyond the former president, among them familiar figures such as Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows.

A few have issued responses to the indictment. Below you can find them as we track public statements by those indicted in the Georgia case.

Alleged co-conspirator responses to Georgia Trump indictment

Rudy Giuliani

Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and Trump lawyer, wrote on X that the indictment "is an affront to American Democracy and does permanent, irrevocable harm to our justice system."

This indictment is an affront to American Democracy and does permanent, irrevocable harm to our justice system.



It's just the next chapter in a book of lies with the purpose of framing President Donald Trump and anyone willing to take on the ruling regime.



They lied about… — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 15, 2023

Jenna Ellis

Ellis is an attorney who was with the Trump campaign in 2020, highlighted in the indictment for pushing false fraud claims and her alleged role in trying to convince state legislatures in certain states to adopt their own electoral slates for Trump.

She wrote on X: "The Democrats and the Fulton County DA are criminalizing the practice of law. I am resolved to trust the Lord and I will simply continue to honor, praise, and serve Him. I deeply appreciate all of my friends who have reached out offering encouragement and support."

The Democrats and the Fulton County DA are criminalizing the practice of law. I am resolved to trust the Lord and I will simply continue to honor, praise, and serve Him. I deeply appreciate all of my friends who have reached out offering encouragement and support. pic.twitter.com/3fFNObv4Ff — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 15, 2023

David Shafer

Shafer is the former chairman of the Georgia Republican Party who is charged in the indictment principally for his alleged role in organizing the "alternate" elector slate at the Georgia Capitol in December 2020.

His attorneys issued a statement saying he "is totally innocent of the charges filed against him yesterday in Fulton County Superior Court."

It continued: "His conduct regarding the 2020 presidential election was lawful, appropriate and specifically authorized by the U.S. Constitution, federal and state law and longstanding legal precedent. The law firms of Gillen & Lake LLC and Pierson Law LLC will vigorously defend Mr. Shafer against these unfounded allegations."

Kenneth Chesebro

An attorney who assisted the Trump campaign, Chesebro is alleged in the indictment to have been involved in authoring the theory for "alternate" electoral slates to present to former Vice President Mike Pence.

His lawyer Scott Grubman issued a statement saying:



"Mr. Chesebro, an appellate and constitutional lawyer with experience in election law disputes, was asked by the Trump Campaign to provide advice on issues related to constitutional and election law. Each of the alleged 'overt acts' that are attributed to Mr. Chesebro relate to his work as an attorney. Mr. Chesebro did not once step foot in the State of Georgia on behalf of the campaign, and was not privy to the private communications of other individuals that are cited in the indictment. Mr. Chesebro stands ready to defend himself against these unfounded charges."