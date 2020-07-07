x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

verify

VERIFY | Wearing a face mask while carrying a gun is not a felony

Where protests meet pandemic, there are questions about wearing a mask while carrying a weapon.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. —

The coronavirus pandemic has presented unique challenges. One is how people can exercise their second amendment right to bear arms, while also wearing a face covering to stay safe. 

On July 4, a group of armed and masked men went Stone Mountain for a demonstration. Comments on 11Alive’s Facebook page claimed that they were committing a crime by covering their faces while open carrying. 

Wearing a mask like they were while armed is a felony – they covered their identity instead of just wearing a regular mask for the pandemic,” Brian Sharak wrote. 

Leyanet Alamo wrote, “It is also against the law to wear a mask while holding a gun. Look it up. It’s a felony.” 

So, 11Alive’s VERIFY team did look it up to find out if wearing a mask while carry a firearm is a crime in Georgia. 

Sources: 

  • Georgia Governor’s Office 
  • Georgia Department of Public Safety 
  • Georgia Law 

What we found: 

The law that covers carrying of firearms for the most part is OCGA 16-11-126. There is no mention of masks in that law. Georgia also has a law prohibiting wearing masks under certain circumstances, but it does not mention firearms. Furthermore, Gov. Brian Kemp also suspended the enforcement of the mask law during the pandemic. 

A spokesperson from Kemp’s office said in a statement to 11Alive, “there is no criminal offense in state law for wearing a mask and carrying a firearm together..." 

The Georgia Department of Public Safety said if someone commits a crime and wears a mask to hide their identity, that could be illegal. 

“Right now, we are in a public health crisis, so masks are allowed. If someone committed a crime while using a mask to conceal their identity, we’d have to look at it differently.  Law enforcement would have to articulate why they believed the mask was being worn/used.  The violator or suspect in any such crime would have to articulate the reason for the mask. Considering the public health crisis, there are different angles.”   

Findings:  

We can VERIFY, nowhere in Georgia law does it say people cannot wear a mask or cover their face while holding a gun. 

If you have something you want us to VERIFY, send an email to verify@11Alive.com.

MORE HEADLINES

VERIFY: Addressing what masks do and don't do

Verify: Requiring masks does not violate your constitutional rights