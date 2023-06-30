Expect high heat and humidity during this year's AJC Peachtree Road Race

Race officials say the race will likely start in a code yellow.

ATLANTA — Due to high heat and humidity, race officials expect this year’s AJC Peachtree Road Race to begin in a Code Yellow.

Runners should prepare for conditions that could be, at the very least, uncomfortable.

“All of my training revolves around heat,” Joseph Williams said, Peachtree competitor. “Hydrating, trying to run when it’s cooler and not when the heat is at its max.”

The medical director for the world’s largest 10K said even if temperatures are in the 70s at race time, the humidity can cause major problems.

“Between the heat and the excess humidity, the body ultimately has trouble trying to cool itself,” Dr. Jonathan Kim said. “You can get to a certain point where the temperature elevate to where the body is not able to function as it normally should.”

Sweat helps cool your body during exercise. The more you sweat, the more important it is to hydrate.

Kim says runners should use the Peachtree’s many water stops. He suggests runners have something to drink once every 10 minutes. For the average runner, that’s once a mile.

And pay attention to signs that you may be overheating.

“Confusion is a sign that the individual, the runner, may be transitioning to heat stroke,” said Dr. Kim. “Feeling a little disoriented, feeling weak.”

While veterans of the Peachtree know what to expect, anyone unfamiliar with the steamy days of summer in Atlanta will have the opportunity to learn on the 4th of July.

