ATLANTA — The Braves begin their playoff run this week, and optimism is running high for the team after they ran away with the division title with the second-best record in the National League.

Here are the basics if you want to jump on board the Braves bandwagon:

When are they playing?

Their first-round National League Division Series (NLDS) with St. Louis starts on Thursday, with a 5:02 p.m. or 6:02 p.m. start time for Game 1 here in Atlanta. (Note: Thursday's games will begin at 5:02 p.m. if Washington wins the Wild Card Game; the 6:02 p.m. start time is if Milwaukee wins.) Then they’ll play again on Friday at SunTrust Park before the series shifts to St. Louis.

Here’s the full schedule for the NLDS:

Game 1: Thursday, 10/3 in Atlanta, 5:02 p.m. or 6:02 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, 10/4 in Atlanta, 4:37 p.m.

Game 3: Sunday, 10/6 in St. Louis, time to be determined

Game 4*: Monday, 10/7 in St. Louis, time to be determined

Game 5*: Wednesday, 10/9 in Atlanta, time to be determined

Are there tickets available?

Officially on Ticketmaster, Game 1 on Thursday is sold out and there are currently exactly two tickets (for $150 each) available for Friday’s Game 2.

There are a handful of tickets available scattered throughout the stadium (the cheapest at $100 each) for a potential Game 5 next week.

There are, however, tickets available on a number of third-party websites such as StubHub and Vivid Seats.

How can I get there?

Parking for the Games 1 and 2 of the NLDS go on sale Wednesday, according to the Braves site.

On-site parking for the day of the game is limited to certain lots – if space is available – and ends 2 ½ hours before first pitch, so the team strongly recommends purchasing parking online.

The team outlines parking options on its website.

A MARTA bus that leaves the Midtown Station and goes to Cumberland Mall can transfer you to the Cumberland Circulator Blue and Cumberland Circulator Green routes, which go right to the park. A number of other bus routes can also bring you to within a short walk of the stadium. The team outlines those options on its site, as well.

And, of course, ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft can you to and from the game for varying prices, as well.

How can I watch on TV?

All five games of the Braves-Cardinals series are scheduled as of now to air on TBS.

How can I stream it?

YouTube TV, which is $50 a month, is an official partner of MLB and carries all the channels the playoffs will be on (including TBS). A number of other services, including Hulu + Live TV and Sling, also carry TBS.

