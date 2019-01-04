ATLANTA — On Sunday, the Instagram accounts for Jake Fromm and Justin Fields were apparently hacked, with both quarterbacks claiming this to be true.
So, what did the hackers do with the accounts, if for only a brief time?
Here's a series of screenshots, covering the various hacked items that essentially have nothing to do with UGA or college football.
Order would soon be restored for both accounts, with the quarterbacks acknowledging how everything had returned to normal.
This prompted a series of guesses on Twitter, as to who might have committed the hacking act.
The joke making the rounds: It could have been the handiwork of Tate Martell, the quarterback most affected by Fromm keeping his starting job with the Dawgs ... and Fields subsequently transferring from UGA to Ohio State – thus forcing Martell to transfer from Ohio State to Miami.
JAKE FROMM'S INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT
JUSTIN FIELDS' INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT