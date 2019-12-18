ATLANTA — Wednesday is the first National Signing Day for the Class of 2020, and it's when many student athletes sign their National Letters of Intent - making their goal of playing in college athletics official.

Georgia teams stand to pick up some big recruits, on this early signing day, and 11Alive Sports is following some of them.

Here's how the day unfolded:

11:08 a.m.

Kendall Milton, a running back from Buchanan High School in Clovis, California, has signed with the Bulldogs.

11:04 a.m.

New UGA quarterback Carson Beck speaks after signing with Georgia.

9:50 a.m.

Georgia Tech announced the signing of Jeff Sims, a quarterback out of Jacksonville. He’s a four-star dual-threat quarterback, and had narrowed down his choices to FSU, Maryland and Tech.

9:30 a.m.

From his school in Rome, Georgia, the Darlington School, rising senior offensive tackle Tate Ratledge announced he had committed to Georgia in May, becoming the third high-profile offensive line commit in the Bulldogs’ 2020 class.

He made that commitment official, Wednesday when he signed his letter of intent at school.

9:30 a.m.

Kennesaw State University has signed quarterback DeAngelo Hardy.

8:22 a.m.

Georgia has picked up defensive back Major Burns

8:16 a.m.

Quarterback Carson Beck has signed with the University of Georgia

