A fixture at Braves games, Walter Banks named 2022 Atlanta Sports Awards Unsung Hero

He has worked as an usher for the Atlanta Braves for 57 years.

ATLANTA — There is no shortage of legends who have either played for or been around the Atlanta Braves organization. And one of the consistent faces and contributors around the ballpark for the last 57 years? The Atlanta Sports Awards 2022 Unsung Hero Award winner, Mr. Walter Banks.

"It’s unbelievable, I’ve never gotten used to it. I still have to pinch myself,” Banks said. "It’s an honor, you don’t take it for granted."

Banks goes above and beyond as a gameday usher. He wants to make every baseball fan’s experience at the ballpark a unique one.

“You can’t tell a fan I’m not at work - I’m off. You can be at Minnesota, you could be in Ohio. You still have to share and let people know they’re appreciated. Sometimes when you see people off like that and they come back they say you remember me? Sometimes it’ll be like six or seven years,” Banks said.

He has seen a World Series win in two stadiums and said it brings him happiness.

"You never think it would happen to your hometown,” he said of the two titles.

But of all of the players he has interacted with, don’t expect him to pick a favorite.

“That’s like picking your favorite child," he joked.

He has his own bobblehead. He has thrown out a first pitch at Fulton County Stadium. He has lifted two world series trophies.

He has rubbed elbows with some of the greatest athletes our city has ever seen. That includes memories with the late great Hank Aaron.

“I used to sit there in the owners box and watch his approach to the plate. He would do everything just about the same way. He would walk around, have his helmet under his arm and when he got to the batters box he would take both hands and place the helmet on his head. He would do the same thing every time.”

And something that Banks does consistently? He brings smiles to thousands of faces each and every braves game.

“There’s so much sadness and so many people hurting so any time you can bring a smile to your face or somebody else and share it with them because you’d be surprised how many people need that. That’s good therapy for people. Sharing a smile with them.”