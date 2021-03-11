Father, daughter fly back from Houston, immediately celebrate Braves World Series win at The Battery

Chris Carneal said he was 15 back in 1995 when the Braves won and he wanted to celebrate this win with his 16-year-old daughter.

ATLANTA — Fans have been celebrating the Braves' World Series win all day.

Chris Carneal and his daughter flew back from Houston on Wednesday morning and immediately went to The Battery to celebrate the Braves win with fans in Atlanta.

Carneal says it’s history coming full circle to take his daughter to the game.

"I was 15 years old back in 1995 when the Braves won it here and went in person so I wanted to bring my 16-year-old daughter," he said.

Grace says it was a different experience watching the game at Minute Maid Park.

“Whenever we would score we would freak out and all The Houston fans would boo, it was crazy contradicting energy and it was so fun,” Grace said.

And now that they’re back in Atlanta, they will continue to celebrate at The Battery and the parade on Friday.

The Carneals hope the parade will be the perfect ending to an incredible week- watching the Braves, win it all.

“I love the Braves. I love baseball, this was amazing,” Grace said.