World Series Parade | What we know

The city will have a mighty celebration.

ATLANTA — After an amazing postseason, the Atlanta Braves have claimed the World Series title. It's an accomplishment the Braves last attained in the 90s. Now, 26 years later, it's time to celebrate the whole team, including, fan favorites Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies, and Joc Pederson -- we can't leave out his pearls.

The biggest question on the minds of fans, when and where will the championship parade be?

Friday. That's all we know for now.

After the Braves won the world championship the team tweeted "We interrupt this celebration to let you know that WE ARE HAVING A PARADE ON FRIDAY!!!"

We expect more details on Wednesday.

When the Braves put themselves in a good position to possibly win the World Series, 11Alive checked in with officials. A Cobb County spokesperson told 11Alive on Saturday that no definitive plans had been made or released yet -- partly because they didn't want to jinx it!

We asked the Atlanta Braves and officials simply said they'd share plans when they had them.

The next question is where. We don't know if the parade will be somewhere around The Battery where Truist Park is or if it will be in the City of Atlanta. Truist Park is in Cobb County but the Braves spent decades playing in the Summer Hill neighborhood in the heart of Atlanta at Turner Field.

It's no secret that Georgia sports fans sometimes feel like the home teams are cursed. Whether it's football, basketball - or even baseball - when many Atlanta teams have been so close to victory, it slips away and leads to a devastating loss.

But those days could be gone. Even Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms proclaimed that the old Atlanta sports curse was over as she announced a friendly wager on the World Series with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

And 2021 has been a good year for Georgia sports. The Atlanta Hawks made all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. The University of Georgia Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll with an 8-0 record. And there's been other great accomplishments this year.

The last time Atlanta celebrated a sports championship with a parade was in Dec. 2018 when Atlanta United won the MLS Cup. They were the first team to bring home a championship since 1995 -- when the Braves last won the World Series.

As 11Alive learns more about celebration activities and the parade, we will be sure to provide an update.