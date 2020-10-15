Dodgers score record 11 runs in 1st inning vs Braves in NLCS

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Los Angeles Dodgers posted the highest-scoring inning in postseason history with an 11-run first in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves.
The Braves last year allowed 10 runs in the first inning in the deciding Game 5 of the NL Division Series against St. Louis.
The slam by Muncy was the third homer in the inning, matching another LCS record.
Joc Pederson and Edwin Rios homered earlier on consecutive pitches against Kyle Wright, the Braves starter who was done after nine of 15 batters.