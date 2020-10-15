Dodgers score record 11 runs in 1st inning vs Braves in NLCS

The Braves last year allowed 10 runs in the first inning in the deciding Game 5 of the NL Division Series against St. Louis.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Los Angeles Dodgers posted the highest-scoring inning in postseason history with an 11-run first in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves.

The slam by Muncy was the third homer in the inning, matching another LCS record.