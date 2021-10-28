Terrapin launches special beer in honor of Braves player Joc Pederson

A popular Georgia brewery is showing its love for the Atlanta Braves with the release of a lager inspired by one of the team's star players.

Starting Friday, Braves fans vising Terrapin's Brewery & Taproom in either Atlanta or Athens will be able to order a special JOCtober Lager, in honor of fan-favorite Joc Pederson.

And don't worry, it comes with its own "pearl" necklace.

The brewery will unveil the new beer Friday at 2 p.m., just ahead of Game 3 of the World Series. There, one lucky beer lover will be selected at random to receive the Opening Pitcher

At the brewery's Athens location, the first 20 customers each day of the series will receive a Hopsecutioner Bobblehead. Terrapin's own Los Bravos Mexican-Lager will also be available on draft for just $3 through the end of the series.

And to make things just a little bit sweeter, there's a chance to win a prize pack on the brewery's Instagram.



The Braves took Game 1 of the World Series in Houston, with a pair of home runs and scattered insurance runs, lifting the team to a 6-2 win over the Astros. The game featured a number of highs and lows - with Jorge Soler hitting a historic home run and starting pitcher Charlie Morton being struck by a comeback ground ball and breaking his right fibula.

However, game 2 went in a different direction for the Braves. The Astros won by a final score of 7-2, bringing the World Series level at 1-1 with the series headed to Atlanta for Games 3-5. Despite the dud feeling of Wednesday night, it's important not to lose perspective: The Braves did what they needed to do in Houston, taking a game on the road and giving them a chance to take control of the series back home in Atlanta.

Game 3 is set to begin at 8:09 p.m. Friday at Truist Park.