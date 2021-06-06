Hawks, Trae Young fend off rally, defeat 76ers 128-124

The 76ers staged a comeback but were unable to overcome a record first half lead by Young.

PHILADELPHIA — The Atlanta Hawks and Trae Young overcame a last-minute surge by the 76ers to win Sunday's game 128-124.

Young put up a massive 35 points in the game, shooting 11 of 23, and giving the Hawks a major lead heading into the final moments of the game. Young had four 3-pointers and 10 assists. The Hawks also scored a franchise playoff-high for any half of 74 while making 13 three-pointers.

However, Philadelphia fought back and closed the gap into the final moments of the game - and 41 points in the final quarter.

The game came as close as two points in the final seconds but the Hawks held on to their lead to win the start to the Eastern Conference second round.

According to the Associated Press, the Hawks came into the game as five-point underdogs. Game 2 is Tuesday in Philadelphia.