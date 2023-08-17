Falcons projected to be one of cheapest fan experiences in the NFL in coming years, report says

A report put out by Betway ranks the Falcons at a wallet-friendly 26th for most expensive total family cost for a gameday by 2025.

ATLANTA — There's some bubbling optimism around the Atlanta Falcons, as they roll out an improved defense and an offense with several electric young talents.

The good news for Falcons fans who want to catch a glimpse of team as they (hopefully) rise up over the next few years? It's projected to be a cheaper gameday experience than all but a few others in the NFL.

A report put out by Betway ranks the Falcons at a wallet-friendly 26th for most expensive total family cost for a gameday by 2025.

Calculating out for a family of four, the report estimates an average ticket price of a little over $100 by 2025, with parking, four hot dogs, four sodas, two beers and one adult jersey thrown in for a total gameday estimate of $708.13 for the Falcons. It's a modest bump over 2021, which the report uses as a comparison point, with a gameday cost that season of $641.37.

The full estimates for Atlanta include $108.61 for an average ticket, $23.10 for parking, $5 for a beer, $2 for a soda, $3.56 for a hot dog and $218.35 for the jersey.

So if you can skip the brand new jersey, the gameday cost comes down a good solid bit.

The Falcons total is only more expensive than six other teams - Dallas Cowboys (one of only two teams whose gameday cost projects to get lower relative to 2021), Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals and LA Chargers (the other team they project to get less expensive).

Only one other team above the Falcons, Cincinnati, comes in below $750. Three teams at the top - Cleveland, Tampa Bay and San Francisco - project over $1,000.

But even those three can't compare to the Las Vegas Raiders, who clock in with an eye-popping, stomach-ache-inducing $2,253.03. To be fair to the Raiders, their 2021 figure was under $900, so the projection is assuming a lot of inflation for a Vegas gameday.

The methodology for the report is described as follows:

This campaign looks at which NFL teams have increased their prices the most since 2019. From this, a forecast was produced to see the estimated prices of supporting each NFL team in 2025.

Overall, 6 different factors were used within the data sets. The average price of a ticket, the average price of parking, the average price for a beer, the average price for a soft drink, the average price for a hot dog, and the average price of an adult jersey.