Georgia women take aim at redemption medal with U.S. women's soccer | Results

Team USA had a rocky start to the Olympics and missed out on the gold medal game by losing to Canada. They had a last chance at bronze on Thursday.

ATLANTA — The U.S. Women's National Team faced Australia in a last attempt at an Olympic medal Thursday morning.

The Americans battled the Australians for the second time in the Olympic tournament and proved successful the on their second try, with a 4-3 victory securing their title as bronze medalists.

Georgia's own Kelley O'Hara and Emily Sonnett were part of the winning team and come home with bronze medals.

The bronze medal is a bit of redemption for the USWNT, who were shockingly knocked out in the quarterfinal stage in Rio in 2016 - though it was not without some disappointment, after they failed to reach the gold medal game when Canada defeated them in the semifinals.

O'Hara, from Peachtree City, earns her second Olympic medal - she was also with the gold medal-winning U.S. squad at the 2012 London Olympics.

Emily Sonnett, a Marietta native who went to Fellowship Christian School in Roswell, made her Olympic debut in Tokyo against New Zealand and earned her first medal with the bronze.

In the battle against Australia, she replaced Christen Press in minute 85. The defender typically slots in as a reserve for the U.S. women's soccer team but got a chance to play in the last pressuring minutes of the game.

Jane Campbell, a Kennesaw native, did not play at the Olympics as a reserve goalkeeper but also earns a medal as a member of the team that was sent to Tokyo.