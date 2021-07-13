Multiple lanes closed following multi-car crash on I-285 NB just before Langford Pkwy

This is a developing traffic story.

ATLANTA — Multiple lanes are closed and traffic is heavily delayed following a multi-car crash on Interstate 285 northbound just before Langford Parkway early Tuesday morning.

This incident is on the westside perimeter near the College Park and East Point area.

At this time, only one right lane is open. The delays stretch back to Camp Creek Parkway. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation cameras, a flatbed truck can be seen carrying one of the three cars involved in the crash.

According to traffic officials, injuries have been reported. 11Alive is working to learn what caused the wreck and the extent of the injuries.

Traffic Tracker Crash Clark says morning commuters should use Interstate 75/ 85 northbound through downtown to avoid the traffic. Drivers can re-enter at Highway 166 west to Interstate 285 through downtown.

TRAFFIC RED ALERT: Serious crash I-285 NB before Hwy 166 / Langford Pkwy with only the far right lane open. Use I-75/85 NB through downtown to avoid this mess. You can return on Hwy 166 West to I-285 if you go through town. #11alive pic.twitter.com/DzLFDDeyT4 — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) July 13, 2021