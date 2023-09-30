Major multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-75 ramp to I-285 in Clayton County

All lanes of the ramp are currently closed, according to Georgia Department of Transportation.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A major multi-vehicle wreck has shut down the I-75 southbound ramp to I-285 west in Clayton County on Saturday afternoon.

All lanes of the ramp are currently closed, according to Georgia Department of Transportation. It's unknown at this time if there are any injuries or the extent of those potential injuries or what caused the crash.

GDOT officials said there is no estimated time for when the interstate could re-open. All drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.