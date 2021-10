Authorities said Old Covington Road behind Walmart is closed.

CONYERS, Ga. — Conyers Police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash with serious injury in the city.

Authorities said Old Covington Road behind Walmart is closed. They said to use Dogwood Drive as an alternate road.

According to a spokesperson from the police department, at least three vehicles are involved in the accident.

Police have not yet said how many people were injured.

This is a developing story, we'll continue to update as we learn more.