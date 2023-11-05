I-75 south shut down in Acworth after tractor-trailer catches fire

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes to avoid major delays.

ACWORTH, Ga. — All lanes of I-75 southbound in Acworth are currently closed after a tractor-trailer caught fire Thursday afternoon, Georgia Department of Transportation officials said.

11Alive's SkyTracker flew over the scene, which appears to show an ABCO Transportation tractor trailer. This freight company specializes in transporting perishables and products that require "temperature-controlled transport," according to the company's website.

GDOT officials said the shutdown is at exit 278 at Glade Road, where drivers head south coming out of Cartersville.

Drivers are being directed around the scene on the shoulder, but the three main lanes remain closed.

Drivers are encouraged to take State Route 3 and U.S. 41 southbound as an alternate route to avoid major delays, officials said.

GDOT said lanes are expected to be closed until at least 5:15 p.m.