Oct. 10

4:40 p.m. - The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Roberta, Georgia on Wednesday, hours after Hurricane Michael made landfall along the Florida coastline.

Officials said the tornado hit near the intersection of Flint River Estates and Avera Road. Wires and trees are down in the roadway. About five homes were damaged.

FULL STORY | Tornado touches down near Roberta in Crawford County

4:15 p.m. - At least 25,000 Georgia EMC/Georgia Power customers are without power as Hurricane Michael made landfall in Florida and swept into Georgia.

4:11 p.m. - Some south metro schools have announced they are canceling classes Thursday as Hurricane Michael looms.

School districts closed so far include:

Jasper County

Monroe County

Georgia Military College campuses - Augusta, Dublin, Eastman, Madison, Milledgeville and Sandersville.

All after school activities for Henry County schools have been canceled for Wednesday, Oct. 10. The afterschool enrichment program will remain open.

3:53 p.m. - The University of North Georgia Oconee campus will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday due to severe weather. Classes and activities after 4 p.m. are canceled for Oct. 10 and all day Thursday, Oct. 11.

MORE | School closures for Hurricane Michael

2:50 p.m. - A tornado watch has been issued in the following counties until 2 a.m. Thursday: Areas affected:Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Baker; Baldwin; Barrow; Ben Hill; Berrien; Bibb; Bleckley; Brantley; Brooks; Bryan; Bulloch; Burke; Butts; Calhoun; Camden; Candler; Charlton; Chatham; Chattahoochee; Clarke; Clay; Clinch; Coffee; Colquitt; Columbia; Cook; Crawford; Crisp; Decatur; Dodge; Dooly; Dougherty; Early; Echols; Effingham; Emanuel; Evans; Glascock; Glynn; Grady; Greene; Hancock; Harris; Henry; Houston; Irwin; Jasper; Jeff Davis; Jefferson; Jenkins; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Lanier; Laurens; Lee; Liberty; Lincoln; Long; Lowndes; Macon; Marion; McDuffie; McIntosh; Meriwether; Miller; Mitchell; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Muscogee; Newton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Peach; Pierce; Pike; Pulaski; Putnam; Quitman; Randolph; Richmond; Rockdale; Schley; Screven; Seminole; Spalding; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Taliaferro; Tattnall; Taylor; Telfair; Terrell; Thomas; Tift; Toombs; Treutlen; Turner; Twiggs; Upson; Walton; Ware; Warren; Washington; Wayne; Webster; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkes; Wilkinson; Worth

MORE | Click here for Severe Weather Updates

2:38 p.m. - Cobb County workers have spent most of the day clearing clogged storm drains and preparing tree clearing equipment in anticipation of the storm.

1 p.m. - NHC says the center of Hurricane Michael is only 15 miles from shore.

12:35 p.m. - The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of north and central Georgia -- including metro Atlanta -- under Marginal, Slight and Enhanced risk areas for severe thunderstorms for Wednesday afternoon, Wednesday night and into Thursday.

► RELATED | Understanding Severe Weather: What's Moderate Risk, What's High Risk?

With the approach of Hurricane Michael, the threat of severe weather, including tornadoes has increased across much of the state of Georgia. As a result, there is an increased threat of possible severe thunderstorms and tornadoes over the area through the afternoon and overnight hours.

A tornado watch is already in effect for portions of south Georgia. An expanded watch area, which would cover parts of central and north Georgia, is likely to be issued in the coming hours.

12:35 p.m. - Gov. Nathan Deal expands the State of Emergency to include an additional 16 counties as Hurricane Michael nears landfall

12:30 p.m. - Due to weather, the Cherokee High School homecoming parade is canceled, according to the Canton Police Department. Right now, there are no plans to reschedule.

12 p.m. - The center of Hurricane Michael is 35 miles from Mexico Beach, Florida. A private weather station on St. George Island, Florida, recently reported a sustained wind of 46 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

11 a.m. - Hurricane Michael approaches Florida Gulf Coast - the center of the storm is 60 miles from shore.

PHOTOS: Florida Panhandle braces for Hurricane Michael

10:40 a.m. - National Weather Service says Hurricane Conditions are becoming more likely for portions of central Georgia.

10:35 a.m. - N.C. Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency in that state ahead of Michael's arrival.

10:25 a.m. - Mike Bettes from The Weather Channel and his crew has decided to actually leave their spot in Apalachicola because of the danger posed by Michael. This is a serious situation, and even the professionals cannot and will not take chances.

My crew here in Apalachicola has decided to leave. We feel confident in the building we’re staying in is strong but not confident that US 98 will be in tact and an escape route for us after the hurricane. Better safe than sorry. #Michael — Mike Bettes (@mikebettes) October 10, 2018

10 a.m. - Georgia Power advises customers to take precautions regarding the storage of perishable food and medications during a power outage.

9:25 a.m. - Gov. Deal activated 1,500 National Guardsmen this morning to be placed on standby ahead of Hurricane Michael.

At 8 a.m., I activated 1,500 Georgia Guardsmen to be placed on standby and deployed as needed to areas affected by Hurricane Michael. @GeorgiaGuard — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) October 10, 2018

9:15 a.m. - 7 metro Atlanta counties have been added to the Inland Tropical Storm Warning

8 a.m. - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch for portions of North Florida and the Florida Peninsula, along with southwest Georgia through 5 p.m. as a result of Hurricane Michael.

As Michael moves inland, the tornado watch box will be extended further northward into Georgia later in the day. Stay with the 11Alive Storm Trackers for any updates and possible watches that extend into our viewing area.

8 a.m. - The National Hurricane Center 8 am update indicated that the maximum sustained winds have increased to 145 mph.

6:55 a.m. - Michael is so bad that even Waffle House on 30-A was forced to close

Brock, Savannah

5 a.m. - Michael remains a category 4 storms with increased winds of 140 mph while it continues to move across the Gulf of Mexico.

2 a.m. - Hurricane Michael is now a category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph. The National Hurricane Center is calling it an "extremely dangerous" storm that could lead to a life-threatening event for parts of the Gulf Coast.

Brock, Savannah

