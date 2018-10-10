We are watching Hurricane Michael as it bears down on the northeastern Gulf Coast and the southeastern United States. Keep up with all of the latest information here.

For updates from previous days, click here.

Oct. 10

4:40 p.m. - The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Roberta, Georgia on Wednesday, hours after Hurricane Michael made landfall along the Florida coastline.

Officials said the tornado hit near the intersection of Flint River Estates and Avera Road. Wires and trees are down in the roadway. About five homes were damaged.

FULL STORY | Tornado touches down near Roberta in Crawford County

4:15 p.m. - At least 25,000 Georgia EMC/Georgia Power customers are without power as Hurricane Michael made landfall in Florida and swept into Georgia.

4:11 p.m. - Some south metro schools have announced they are canceling classes Thursday as Hurricane Michael looms.

School districts closed so far include:

  • Jasper County
  • Monroe County
  • Georgia Military College campuses - Augusta, Dublin, Eastman, Madison, Milledgeville and Sandersville.

All after school activities for Henry County schools have been canceled for Wednesday, Oct. 10. The afterschool enrichment program will remain open.

3:53 p.m. - The University of North Georgia Oconee campus will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday due to severe weather. Classes and activities after 4 p.m. are canceled for Oct. 10 and all day Thursday, Oct. 11.

MORE | School closures for Hurricane Michael

2:50 p.m. - A tornado watch has been issued in the following counties until 2 a.m. Thursday: Areas affected:Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Baker; Baldwin; Barrow; Ben Hill; Berrien; Bibb; Bleckley; Brantley; Brooks; Bryan; Bulloch; Burke; Butts; Calhoun; Camden; Candler; Charlton; Chatham; Chattahoochee; Clarke; Clay; Clinch; Coffee; Colquitt; Columbia; Cook; Crawford; Crisp; Decatur; Dodge; Dooly; Dougherty; Early; Echols; Effingham; Emanuel; Evans; Glascock; Glynn; Grady; Greene; Hancock; Harris; Henry; Houston; Irwin; Jasper; Jeff Davis; Jefferson; Jenkins; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Lanier; Laurens; Lee; Liberty; Lincoln; Long; Lowndes; Macon; Marion; McDuffie; McIntosh; Meriwether; Miller; Mitchell; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Muscogee; Newton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Peach; Pierce; Pike; Pulaski; Putnam; Quitman; Randolph; Richmond; Rockdale; Schley; Screven; Seminole; Spalding; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Taliaferro; Tattnall; Taylor; Telfair; Terrell; Thomas; Tift; Toombs; Treutlen; Turner; Twiggs; Upson; Walton; Ware; Warren; Washington; Wayne; Webster; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkes; Wilkinson; Worth

MORE | Click here for Severe Weather Updates

2:38 p.m. - Cobb County workers have spent most of the day clearing clogged storm drains and preparing tree clearing equipment in anticipation of the storm.

1 p.m. - NHC says the center of Hurricane Michael is only 15 miles from shore.

12:35 p.m. - The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of north and central Georgia -- including metro Atlanta -- under Marginal, Slight and Enhanced risk areas for severe thunderstorms for Wednesday afternoon, Wednesday night and into Thursday.

► RELATED | Understanding Severe Weather: What's Moderate Risk, What's High Risk?

With the approach of Hurricane Michael, the threat of severe weather, including tornadoes has increased across much of the state of Georgia. As a result, there is an increased threat of possible severe thunderstorms and tornadoes over the area through the afternoon and overnight hours.

A tornado watch is already in effect for portions of south Georgia. An expanded watch area, which would cover parts of central and north Georgia, is likely to be issued in the coming hours.

12:35 p.m. - Gov. Nathan Deal expands the State of Emergency to include an additional 16 counties as Hurricane Michael nears landfall

12:30 p.m. - Due to weather, the Cherokee High School homecoming parade is canceled, according to the Canton Police Department. Right now, there are no plans to reschedule.

12 p.m. - The center of Hurricane Michael is 35 miles from Mexico Beach, Florida. A private weather station on St. George Island, Florida, recently reported a sustained wind of 46 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

11 a.m. - Hurricane Michael approaches Florida Gulf Coast - the center of the storm is 60 miles from shore.

PHOTOS: Florida Panhandle braces for Hurricane Michael
01 / 22
A man walks into a boarded up gas station convenience store in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, on October 9, 2018, as people wait for Hurricane Michael to make landfall.
02 / 22
People visit the beach while waiting for Hurricane Michael October 9, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
03 / 22
Al Smith puts plywood over a window as he prepares a building for the arrival of hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Port St. Joe, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
04 / 22
People along the beach with the Gulf of Mexico as Hurricane Michael approaches October 9, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida. - Hurricane Michael strengthened to a Category 3 storm on Tuesday.
05 / 22
People along the beach with the Gulf of Mexico as Hurricane Michael approaches October 9, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida. - Hurricane Michael strengthened to a Category 3 storm on Tuesday.
06 / 22
Workers board the windows of Marco's Pizza as Hurricane Michael approaches October 9, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida.
07 / 22
An aerial picture of people visiting the beach while waiting for Hurricane Michael October 9, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
08 / 22
Carol Cathey spray paints the words "Calm down Michael" on the plywood over her daughter's business in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Mexico Beach, Florida.
09 / 22
Linda Collins (on ladder) is assisted by friends as she places plywood over the windows of her home in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Port St. Joe, Florida.
10 / 22
Linda Collins places plywood over the windows of her home in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Port St. Joe, Florida.
11 / 22
Chris Seaman works on placing plywood over the windows of a CVS store as he prepares it for the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Port St. Joe, Florida.
12 / 22
The fishing and shrimping river town of Apalachicola is deserted prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Apalachicola, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 3 storm.
13 / 22
Paul Potts Sr., Al Smith and Paul Potts (L-R) put plywood over the windows of a building as they prepare it for the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Port St. Joe, Florida.
14 / 22
Waves crash against a home seawall as the surge starts pushing the tide higher as Hurricane Michael approaches on October 9, 2018 in Eastpoint, Florida.
15 / 22
A couple loads belongings from their boat on the Carrabelle River prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Carrabelle, Florida.
16 / 22
Workers scramble to store boats prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael at Shields Marina on October 9, 2018 in Saint Marks, Florida south of Tallahassee.
17 / 22
People scramble to pull their boats from the water prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael at Shields Marina on October 9, 2018 in Saint Marks, Florida south of Tallahassee.
18 / 22
People line up for gasoline as Hurricane Michael bears down on the northern Gulf coast of Florida on October 8, 2018 outside Tallahassee, Florida.
19 / 22
Brett Shields, left, ties down new boats to take them further inland prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael at Shields Marina on October 9, 2018 in Saint Marks, Florida south of Tallahassee.
20 / 22
Chris Seaman works on placing plywood over the windows of a CVS store as he prepares it for the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Port St. Joe, Florida.
21 / 22
Derren Guillotte loads a new yet to be installed refrigeration onto a semi truck for safe keeping in the fishing and shrimping town of Apalachicola prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Apalachicola, Florida.
22 / 22
Jerry Weber prepares to take his 40 foot boat he lives on up the Apalachicola River to tie up prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Apalachicola, Florida.

10:40 a.m. - National Weather Service says Hurricane Conditions are becoming more likely for portions of central Georgia.

10:35 a.m. - N.C. Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency in that state ahead of Michael's arrival.

10:25 a.m. - Mike Bettes from The Weather Channel and his crew has decided to actually leave their spot in Apalachicola because of the danger posed by Michael. This is a serious situation, and even the professionals cannot and will not take chances.

10 a.m. - Georgia Power advises customers to take precautions regarding the storage of perishable food and medications during a power outage.

9:25 a.m. - Gov. Deal activated 1,500 National Guardsmen this morning to be placed on standby ahead of Hurricane Michael.

9:15 a.m. - 7 metro Atlanta counties have been added to the Inland Tropical Storm Warning

8 a.m. - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch for portions of North Florida and the Florida Peninsula, along with southwest Georgia through 5 p.m. as a result of Hurricane Michael.

As Michael moves inland, the tornado watch box will be extended further northward into Georgia later in the day. Stay with the 11Alive Storm Trackers for any updates and possible watches that extend into our viewing area.

8 a.m. - The National Hurricane Center 8 am update indicated that the maximum sustained winds have increased to 145 mph.

6:55 a.m. - Michael is so bad that even Waffle House on 30-A was forced to close

WaffleHouse_cLOSED1_1539171477120.JPG
Brock, Savannah

5 a.m. - Michael remains a category 4 storms with increased winds of 140 mph while it continues to move across the Gulf of Mexico.

2 a.m. - Hurricane Michael is now a category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph. The National Hurricane Center is calling it an "extremely dangerous" storm that could lead to a life-threatening event for parts of the Gulf Coast.

1010_michaelforecast_1539160057163.JPG
Brock, Savannah

