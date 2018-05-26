ATLANTA --It may seem like Déjà vu for residents who lived in Georgia back in 1994.

That's when Tropical Storm Alberto made its way to the coast. Now 24 years later, another storm named Alberto is headed to the Gulf. But this time around, weather experts say Alberto won't cause as much damage.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Alberto was first detected as a tropical wave near the African coast on June 18, 1994. But by July, the cyclone was headed towards the United States.

It was a rainy Fourth of July near the western Florida Panhandle. Alberto made landfall and became a tropical storm.The National Hurricane Center said by the next day, it moved into Georgia. The excessive rain that fell here, in Alabama, and in western Florida caused severe flooding. Officials said the floods were responsible for 30 deaths and $500 million in damage.

Here's a map from the National Hurricane Center about Tropical Storm Alberto in 1994.

Flash flooding is a concern as the 2018 storm arrives, but Alberto 2018 isn't expected to be as troublesome as it was in 1994. Alberto is also taking a different track this time around.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. By Tuesday, some areas could see up to two to four inches of rain. (Click here for the latest on this year's storm)

As for now, Alberto is still a subtropical storm which means it isn't pulling energy from water as warm as a tropical cyclone. It's also not supported as much by upper-level winds for ventilation.

Weather experts believe Alberto will strengthen as it moves northward toward the Gulf coast.

