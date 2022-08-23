14-year-old shot, killed near Flat Shoals Road, APD says

Here's what we know.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A 14-year-old has died after he was shot multiple times in southeast Atlanta Monday evening, according to Atlanta Police.

APD said the shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. at 1046 Fayetteville Rd SE near Flat Shoals Road. There are several businesses in the area including a tobacco and liquor store, a beauty shop and a T-mobile store.

When officers arrived they found a 14-year-old boy shot with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead, according to APD.

Atlanta Police investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. Police have not yet released any details on a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.