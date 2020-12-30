18-year-old Nebraska man killed in officer-involved shooting in Atlanta's Pittsburgh neighborhood

Jaquan Haynes was wanted for the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman in Omaha, according to the US Marshal's Service.

ATLANTA — An 18-year-old Nebraska man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning by members of the US Marshal's Service in Atlanta's Pittsburgh neighborhood, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The Marshals were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Jaquan Haynes, who was wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old Omaha woman in late October.

According to GBI public affairs director Nelly Miles, officers from the US Marshal's Service Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force knocked on the front door and announced themselves at the home located on Mayland Circle, S.W., at about 6:40 a.m.

They were attempting to serve a warrant on Haynes, who was wanted on warrants of first-degree felony murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony, both from Douglas County, Neb.

As an occupant of the home opened the door, Haynes opened fire toward officers, Miles said. Two officers -- one with the Marshal's Service and one with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office -- returned fire, striking Haynes, Miles said.

She said that Haynes was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Omaha television station WOWT, on October 29, police in Omaha responding to a personal injury report, found the victim seated in the driver's seat of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. They said she succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital a day later.

The GBI is investigating an OIS involving the U.S. Marshals Service and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. One man has died in the incident. No officers were injured.



READ full press release: https://t.co/G6mykjBPog pic.twitter.com/OdY8a0s10w — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) December 29, 2020

On November 6, a 15-year-old teenage girl was arrested and charged as an accessory to first-degree murder, according to WOWT. At that point, warrants were issued for Haynes.