KENNESAW, Ga. — Police have identified a man shot by an officer in Kennesaw Sunday evening.

According to their preliminary information, at about 6:20 p.m., Kennesaw officers responded to a home in the 2600 block of Lone Oak Trail to conduct a welfare check.

When they got the house, officers found a 31-year-old man, later identified as Robert Thrash, in the home's basement with an object in his hands.

The GBI said that officers commanded him to drop the object, but he did not comply. One of the police officers fired his weapon, striking Thrash.

According to Kennesaw police, one of the officers perceived a threat and fired at Thrash.

Thrash was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured during the incident.

Kennesaw Police requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in connection with the shooting.

This is the 64th officer-involved shooting that the GBI has been called on to investigate since the start of 2019.

The GBI says they will continue their investigation of the incident. Once they have concluded their independent investigation, it will be turned over to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office for review.

