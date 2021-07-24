Man found dead in Atlanta's Bankhead neighborhood, incident being investigated as homicide

It was not immediately clear how the man died.

ATLANTA — A man was found dead inside an apartment in Atlanta's Bankhead neighborhood Saturday morning, and police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide

There were few details about the incident, which police said happened at a location on North Avenue NW, which is off Joseph E. Lowery Blvd.

Atlanta Police said officers responded around 9 a.m. to a "report of a possible dead person in an apartment at the location."